KENTLAND — South Newton disposed of Faith Christian to claim its second straight sectional title last Saturday, winning 3-0, to advance to the Wes-Del Regional.
The Rebels (30-4) will face Daleville (23-7) in one of two regional semifinals. Seton Catholic (14-17) and Lafayette Central Catholic (23-9) will play in the other.
The Rebels beat Faith by 25-8, 25-21 and 25-16 scores, getting 14 kills on 24 of 28 attacks from freshman Taylor Cripe. She added 15 digs and two solo blocks.
Junior Lexi Cripe added eight kills on 20 of 27 attacks and had four aces on 18 of 18 serving. She also had 14 digs. Junior setter Lizzie Glassburn was 77 of 78 in sets with 27 assists and added 14 digs. She also finished 13of 15 serving with four aces. Senior Alexxys Standish had two aces on 10 of 12 serving, junior Abbey Carroll had 12 digs and junior Stephanie Montemayer added three solo blocks.
The Rebels won all nine games in which they played in at sectional, beating Frontier (3-0), Clinton Central (3-0) and Faith (3-0).
South Newton bounced Clinton Central, 25-11, 25-8 and 25-8, to reach the title match. Clinton Central ends the year at 8-24.
Montemayer had six kills and two solo blocks, while Taylor Cripe had five kills, five aces on 17 of 17 serving and added two solo blocks and 15 digs, a team high. Lexi Cripe had nine kills on 16 of 16 attacking and 10 of 12 serving with four aces, Alexis Conradi had two aces and Carroll had nine digs.
Glassburn was 22 of 22 serving with five aces and 55 of 56 setting with 22 assists.
The Rebels are just one win away from matching the 2018 squad for most wins in a season in school history. The ’18 team finished 31-2.