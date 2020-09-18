KENTLAND — Behind 32 combined kills from senior Sam Warren and sophomore Lexi Cripe the South Newton Lady Rebels rallied from dropping the first set against Seeger to picking up a 3-1 win Sept. 15.
"Seeger is a tough, scrappy team that is really good defensively," said South Newton coach Laura Robbins. "We didn't play well in the first set, it was like their minds were elsewhere, but they pulled together and played much better after that."
The Lady Rebels finished with 50 kills as a team to go along with 19 hitting errors with the majority of those coming in the 25-19 first set loss.
In that first set, The Lady Rebels led 9-8 until Seeger went on a 6-0 run to take control of the game. The Lady Patriots would keep the lead the rest of the way.
In the second set, South Newton started getting the ball to Warren on a more consistent basis and it paid off as she tallied seven kills in the second set, while Cripe had five aces to help pace the offense. South Newton actually trailed 24-23 late, but a block from Emma Krug, an ace from Cripe, and a block from Warren accounted for a 3-0 spurt as South Newton grabbed the win, 26-24.
Warren and Cripe each had four kills in the third set, but again the Lady Rebels had to rally late for the win.
Trailing 23-20, South Newton finished off the set on a 7-2 run sparked by two kills from Cripe for the 27-25 victory.
South Newton secured the victory in the fourth set, topping Seeger 25-21. The Lady Rebels led most of the way, thanks to four early kills from Warren, but Seeger came on string late and closed the deficit to just two points, 23-21. South Newton went on to score the final two points including the match-winner on a Warren block.
Warren finished the match with 21 kills, 4 blocks, 14 digs, and 17 assists as the team was still without its starting setter Lizzie Glassburn.
"I think we worry too much sometimes on moving the ball around to all of our hitters, but we the game is close and on the line, we just have to go to who we will know will put it down and that is Sam," said Robbins. "Tonight wasn't even one of her best games as I think she and Lexi are both just worn out from running around trying to hit the ball and set up teammates. Also, I thought our serving was much better tonight, and our back row play was really good. Abbey Carroll is just insane back there for us."
Also for the Lady rebels offense, Cripe finished with 11 kills, seven aces, a block, 11 digs, and 21 assists. Stephanie Montemayer added seven kills, while Alexxys Standish had six kills, a block, and 19 digs. Carroll finished with three aces, 25 digs, and an assist.
With the win, South Newton improved to 12-1 on the season.