BUNKER HILL — After winning back-to-back sectional titles, the South Newton volleyball team wanted to have a better performance in the regionals than they did last year where they were swept in three sets by Blue River Valley.
Facing the defending 1A state champs Cowan in the regional semifinals at Maconaquah High School on Oct. 24 did not make that an easy goal, but the South Newton Lady Rebels were competitive in three of the four sets including earning a 25-21 third set victory.
The depth and experience of Cowan were too much in the end as the Lady Blackhawks won 3-1.
"We absolutely did better than last year and that is what we wanted," said South Newton coach Laura Robbins. "We were a little nervous in that first set but even though we were playing the defending champs I don't think we let that get to us. If we limit our mistakes in a few areas, it is a completely different game."
Cowan finished with 44 kills in the win, while South Newton was right there with 43. One of the key factors of the game was South Newton being called for being in the net on more than six occasions during the match.
In the opening set, South Newton came out and scored the first three points, but Cowan answered with a 5-0 scoring run.
The Lady Rebels fought back and after a kill from sophomore Lexi Cripe, South Newton was up 8-6.
Cowan responded with a 7-0 run to take control of the set. Leading 13-10, Cowan finished off the set with a 12-3 run for the 25-15 victory. Cripe paced South Newton with five kills. South Newton had a hard time getting the ball to its Division I recruit Sam Warren as she was held to just one kill and a block in the first set.
"Early on it was hard to get the ball to Sam so we switched her to the outside and I think she had her best game of the season," added Robbins.
The move paid off as Warren slammed down six kills in the second set and sparked a late run as South Newton, who trailed by as much as seven points, closed to within a point, 23-22. Cowan was able to get the next point to win the second set 25-23, to go up 2-0 in the match.
The two teams battled back and forth in the third set with neither team holding a lead larger than two points over the first 24 points played.
With the set tied up 10-10, three kills from Warren and a pair of aces by sophomore Lizzie Glassburn highlighted an 8-1 run by South Newton.
Cowan would close the deficit to two points, 21-19, but Cripe added two late kills to help her team go on to the 25-21 win.
Cripe had four kills in the set, while Warren had six. Glassburn had three of her four aces in that set.
In the fourth set, South Newton fell behind 5-1 early and trailed by as much as nine. Warren was able to hammer down six kills in the third set as South Newton cut the deficit to three points, 20-17, but the Lady Rebels couldn't get any closer in the 25-19 loss.
Warren finished her career at South Newton with 20 kills in the loss, while Cripe had 14. Warren added three blocks, while Abbey Carroll led the team with 21 digs. Alexxys Standish had 15 digs followed by Cripe with 14, and Glassburn with 11. Glassburn finished the match with 39 assists.
Cowan would go on to defeat Seton Catholic in the regional finals and will take on Pioneer at Semi-State.
After the loss, it was posted on social media that Warren will continue her playing career at Valparaiso University.
"Sam is just one of those players that works her tail off," said Robbins. "She has this mindset to always improve and she has each year for us. Her leadership skills were so much better this year, and she just has that fight in her that no other player I have coached has. It's a silent fight though, she's not loud or boastful, she is very humble about it. She doesn't care about stats, that is not her thing. She cares about the team and the goal she has set for herself. She is irreplaceable."
While South Newton will lose its top hitter and main force at the net, the Lady Rebels will return a lot of experience next year.
"We also have a strong 8th-grade group coming up next year so we expect to be right back here next year," added Robbins.