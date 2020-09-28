KENTLAND — Coming off a stretch in which they have lost five of their last six matches against some top-quality teams, the South Newton Lady Rebels made a statement with a dominating 3-0 win over North White Sept. 24.
South Newton cruised to a 25-19, 25-22, 25-10 win to improve to 14-6 on the season and a perfect 3-0 in the Midwest Conference.
“Our connection is getting there and we moved the ball around a little bit more tonight which was good,” said South Newton coach Laura Robbins. “We still need to do a better job of not forcing things and we are getting much scrappier.”
South Newton overcame some major serving issues in the opening set, where serving errors accounted for five of North White’s first nine points.
After a much-needed timeout from Robbins, the Lady Rebels got on a roll.
Sam Warren slammed down six kills in the set and the team went on an 8-1 scoring run to take control. South Newton led by as much as eight points.
A pair of kills from Kinsey Westerhouse helped spark a late North White rally, but Warren finished off the set with a kill for the 25-19 win.
The Lady Rebels served up five aces early on in set two as they raced out to an 11-2 lead.
Behind a pair of kills from Lynzi Heimlich, the Lady Vikings were able to slow South Newton’s momentum and started chipping away at the lead.
Westerhouse picked up two more kills to close within a point on two different occasions and North White was able finally able to tie the game a few points later at 21-21.
South Newton responded with a 4-1 run to finish off the set with the 25-22 victory. A block from Lexi Cripe, two kills from Warren, and an ace by Lizzie Glassburn accounted for South Newton’s run as they went up 2-0.
The third set was all South Newton.
The Lady Rebels ran out to a 14-2 lead and never looked back en route to the 25-10 win.
Warren finished with 21 kills, two blocks, and six digs to lead South Newton.
Lexi Cripe added eight kills followed by Stephanie Montemayer with seven and Glassburn with five.
Glassburn led the Lady Rebels with seven aces, while Abbey Carroll added five and Cripe had two.
Carroll had 11 digs to lead the team, while Cripe had eight, and Glassburn and Alexxys Standish each had seven. Glassburn also finished with a game-high 33 assists.
South Newton went on to go 2-1 Saturday, Sept. 26 in its own Stella Gillian tournament but finished first out of a three-way tie due to points allowed. The Lady Rebels defeated Rensselaer and Delphi 2-0 but fell to Faith Christian 2-0.
Earlier in the week, South Newton lost to Benton Central 3-0 and lost a heartbreaker to 1A powerhouse Covington 3-2.