South Newton 11, Frontier 6
South Newton improved to 2-1 in the Midwest Conference by holding off Frontier for an 11-6 win on May 13. Frontier scored four runs in the seventh inning but it was not enough.
The Lady Rebels scored three runs in the second, to in the third, one in the fourth, four in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Layla Ramon drove in four runs in the win and Addysen Standish had two hits and three RBIs. Alexxys Standish and Abbey Hamilton both drove in two runs.
South Newton took advantage of 10 errors by Frontier.
Jaelin Marks earned the win tossing all seven innings allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and four walks while striking out seven.
Seeger 18, South Newton 0
Seeger outhit South Newton 17-1 en route to an 18-0 victory in the first game of a doubleheader on May 16. Freshman Corine Latta had the line hit for South Newton.
Seeger 6, South Newton 0
Seeger scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away with a 6-0 win in the nightcap of the twin bill. Alexis Conradi led the Lady Rebels with two hits which included a double.
With the loss, South Newton dropped to 4-11 overall on the season.