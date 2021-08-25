KENTLAND — South Newton’s volleyball team continues to cruise, opening the season with a five-match winning streak.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Rebels bounced West Central, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-7, with junior Lexi Cripe collecting 15 kills on 22-27 attacks. She was also 6 of 8 serving with three aces.
Freshman Taylor Crime was 11 of 12 attacking with eight kills and added three aces, junior Lizzie Glassburn was 43 of 43 setting with 25 assists and 13 of 14 serving with five aces and Abbey Carroll, a junior, had a team-high 10 digs to go with three aces.
Glassburn also had two blocks and sophomore Shelby Warren and Taylor Cripe had three service aces. Senior Alexxys Standish had six digs.
On Monday, Aug. 23, the Rebels dismantled Tri-County in three games by 25-11, 25-9 and 25-14 scores.
Taylor Cripe was 18 of 22 attacking with 14 kills and added seven digs and Lexi Cripe finished 10 of 11 serving with three aces, 15 of 15 attacking with 10 kills and added two blocks and eight digs. Glassburn was 13 of 15 serving with four aces and 50 of 50 setting with 30 assists, Carroll had four aces and five digs and Lexi Conradi, a senior, was 15 of 16 serving with four aces. Junior Stephanie Montemayer had two blocks.
The Rebels picked up two wins last week, including 3-0 victories over Covenant Christian and a strong Twin Lakes squad.
Against Covenant, South Newton maintained control throughout in a 25-12, 25-14 and 25-12 three-set victory.
Lexi Cripe was 15 of 17 attacking with nine kills, 13 of 15 serving with six aces and added 13 digs. Taylor Cripe was 15 of 17 attacking with 11 kills, Carroll finished 9 of 9 serving with five aces and added 12 digs and Glassburn finished 54 of 54 setting with 34 assists, adding four blocks and seven digs.
Conradi had two blocks and Standish had 10 digs.
Twin Lakes pushed the Rebels throughout a match on Aug. 17, but the Indians fell short in a 25-10, 25-20 and 25-23 loss to South Newton.
Taylor Cripe had 10 kills, converting 19 of 22 attacks. Lexi Cripe was 23 of 28 attacking with 16 kills, 12 of 15 serving with five aces and added 24 digs — a team high — and two blocks.
Carroll finished 12 of 13 serving with four aces and added 10 digs, Conradi was 13 of 13 serving with three aces and Glassburn finished 67 of 67 setting with 32 assists. Standish had 13 digs.