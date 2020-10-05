MOROCCO – After a back and forth intense first set, which saw North Newton pull out a 25-21 win over South Newton, the Lady Rebels rebounded to roll to wins in sets two, three, and four for the 3-1 victory Sept. 28 in the annual County Rivalry game.
In that opening set, North Newton trailed 10-8 but went on a 6-0 run sparked by two kills from Lexi Cunningham and kills from Heidi Schleman and Cayci Ehlinger.
Kills from Stephanie Montemayer and Lexi Cripe helped South Newton tie the game up 21-21, but North Newton rallied off the next four points for the upset victory.
"Getting a set from them was like winning a championship," said North Newton coach Jessica Wynn. "We had energy and intensity in that opening set. South Newton is such a good program and usually, we are defeated mentally before the game even starts, but tonight the girls came out and fought with everything they had early on."
South Newton regained the momentum quickly in the second set as the squad went on an 11-0 run to turn a 6-4 lead into a 17-4 advantage.
The Lady Rebels never trailed and cruised to a 25-12 win.
"It was a very slow start from the girls, but thankfully they bounced back," said South Newton coach Laura Robbins. "It's always an emotional game for us, and North Newton was ready to play. Jess is doing a great job with that program, and they were much improved compared to earlier in the season. We have many things to continue to work on over this next week as we prepare for post-season."
The third set was all South Newton as well, as the Lady Rebels rolled to a 25-10 win.
In the fourth and final set, South Newton jumped out to a 10-point lead. North Newton would rally late and close within seven points but couldn't get any closer in the 25-16 loss.
"We still struggle with the mental part of the game," added coach Wynn. "Once we get down, as a team, we can't figure out how to build ourselves back up. They tend to focus on the bad things, and then they are afraid to take a hit or make a pass."
Cripe paced South Newton with 13 kills, while Sam Warren added 12, and Montemayer had nine.
Lizzie Glassburn served up a game-high six aces to go along with 30 assists, while Cripe had four aces.
Warren finished with six blocks, and Abbey Carroll led the team with 12 digs. Alexxys Standish added 11 digs, and Glassburn had 10 in the win.
With the win, South Newton improved to 4-0 in the Midwest Conference.
In other action:
Illiana Christian 3, South Newton 0
Illiana Christian swept South Newton Oct. 1 25-19, 25-17, and 25-9.
In the loss, South Newton committed 16 hitting errors and had seven errors when receiving serves.
Warren had 10 kills to pace the Lady Rebel attack, while Glassburn had five, and Cripe and Lexi Conradi each had four. Carroll finished with 13 digs, and Glassburn had 20 assists.
North Newton 3, Tri-County 1
North Newton snapped an 8-game losing skid with a 19-25, 25-18, 25-21, 28-26 win Oct. 1
Keely Evans and Heidi Schleman each had eight kills to lead the Lady Spartan attack, while Harley Schleman had seven.
Heidi Schleman also served up nine aces, while Hannah Hiscox had five.
Evans led North Newton with eight blocks, and Heidi Schleman had six.
Phoebe Busboom led the team with 19 digs, and Hope Churchill added 10.
Churchill finished with nine assists, Summer Wynn had eight and Lexi Cunningham added seven.