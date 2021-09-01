KENTLAND — South Newton’s volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 3-0 domination over visiting Rensselaer Central Tuesday night, Aug. 31.
The Rebels (10-1) won by 25-15, 25-8 and 25-16 scores, getting 13 kills on 18 of 19 attacks from freshman Taylor Cripe. She added six digs and Lexi Cripe, a junior, had seven kills on 17 of 20 attacks with eight digs.
Junior Lizzie Glassburn was 61 of 61 setting with 28 assists and added six aces on 19 of 20 serving. Senior Lexi Conradi had four aces, junior Abbey Carroll had 10 digs. Senior Alexxys Standish added six digs.
RCHS falls to 2-4 with the loss.
The Rebels had their perfect start spoiled by Midwest Conference foe Frontier at the Saturday, Aug. 28 tournament in Kentland.
The Falcons, whose two losses have come against Lafayette Central Catholic and Lafayette Harrison, rallied for a 2-1 victory In the championship game at South Newton.
After losing 27-25 in game one, Frontier won by 25-20 and 15-8 scores in the final two games to upset the Rebels.
Emma Segal, a sophomore, led Frontier (9-2) with 27 kills on 32 of 34 attacks. The Rebels got 15 kills on 22 of 24 attacking from Taylor Cripe, who added 12 digs. Lexi Cripe added eight kills on 21 of 23 attacks with four aces on 15 of 16 serves and added 11 digs.
Glassburn was 60 of 60 setting with 26 assists, had four kills and added 12 digs. Carroll had 10 digs.
South Newton reached the final by finishing 3-0 in pool play, beating Carroll (2-0), West Central (2-0) and North Newton (2-0).
Against Carroll (2-4), the Rebels cruised to 25-7 and 25-11 wins, with Taylor Cripe collecting 10 kills on 13 of 15 attacks. Lexi Cripe had nine kills on 11 of 13 attacks and added seven aces on 17 of 18 serve attempts.
Conradi had four kills, Standish had 22 assists on 38 of 38 sets, Carroll had three aces and eight digs and Glassburn had four aces on 9 of 10 serves.
In a 25-10, 25-5 win over West Central (1-7), Taylor Cripe led with 12 kills on 13 of 15 attacks and Lexi Cripe had five kills. Glassburn had 10 aces on 22 of 24 serving and 20 assists on 36 of 26 sets and Carroll had five digs.
The Rebels then took down county rival North Newton (3-5) by 25-8 and 25-9 scores, getting 13 kills on 18 of 19 attacks with two blocks from Taylor Cripe. Lexi Cripe added seven aces on 11 of 11 serving and had 10 digs, Conradi had four kills and Glassburn was 33 of 33 setting with 17 assists to go with 10 digs.
In its biggest match to date, the Rebels rallied from a 2-0 deficit to knock off Class 4A powerhouse Harrison on Aug. 26. They won by 21-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22 and 15-10 scores to remain unbeaten in five matches.
Taylor Cripe had a memorable night, finishing with 30 kills on 50 of 54 attacks with two blocks and Lexi Cripe was 38 of 40 attacking with 14 kills and 27 of 28 serving with two aces to go with three blocks and 13 digs. Conradi was 12 of 12 serving with three aces, junior Stephanie Montemayer had three blocks, Standish had 18 digs and Carroll had a team-high 28 digs.
Glassburn was 113 of 114 setting with 46 assists and added five kills.