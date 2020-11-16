WILLIAMSPORT— South Newton finished with more turnovers than points in a 45-25 loss at Seeger on Nov.10.
The Lady Rebels turned the ball over 32 times as they were outscored in every quarter including 24-8 in the first half.
South Newton junior Alexxys Standish paced her team’s attack with a double-double, 12 points and 13 rebounds. Jaelin Marks and Stephanie Montemayer each scored four points and had seven and four rebounds respectively.
With the loss, South Newton dropped to 0-2 on the season and with the school corporation switching to remote learning, won’t have another game until Dec.
In other girl’s basketball action, Covenant Christian (1-0) topped North Newton (0-1) 52-29 Nov. 10. With North Newton going to virtual learning, the Lady Spartans won’t play again until Dec. No other stats were available as of press time.