FRANKFORT — Despite a solid tournament from junior Alexxys Standish, South Newton remained winless after dropping a pair of tournament games at Frankfort last Saturday.
The Rebels fell to Lapel by a 63-27 final Saturday morning before suffering a 65-43 loss to Frankfort, which picked up its first win of the season.
Against Frankfort, Standish had 25 of her team’s 43 points, hitting 9 of 18 field goals and 7 of 12 free throws. She added six rebounds and three steals.
Teammate Lea Conrad had nine points with five rebounds and Jaelin Marks pulled down nine boards.
In her team’s loss to Lapel, Standish had a team-high 10 points. She added six rebounds and two steals.
The Rebels had just 10 field goals, including a 3-pointer, in the loss.
Hamilton Heights would win the tournament title.
South Newton returns to action Saturday, Jan. 9 when it hosts Midwest Conference leader North White.