KENTLAND — Rensselaer Central junior Jessie Ringen tossed in 30 points to lead the Lady Bombers to a convincing 81-24 victory over South Newton. on Dec. 19
Rensselaer wasted little time jumping on the host Lady Rebels. The Lady Bombers needed just over five minutes to take a 20-point lead in the first quarter.
Ringen led the fast-paced attack with nine first-quarter points, while Morgan Van Meter added six.
South Newton was just 1 of 11 from the floor with 10 turnovers in the opening quarter and trailed 26-3.
Ringen added eight more points in the second quarter, and Abby Ahler had nine points as the Lady Bombers outscored South Newton 19-10 for a 45-13 lead at the break.
South Newton junior Lea Conrad drained a 3-pointer and had five points in the second quarter, while Lexi Conradi knocked down a couple of jumpers for the Lady Rebels.
Midway through the third quarter, a pair of baskets from Ringen and Ahler pushed Rensselaer’s lead up to 41 points, 55-14. The Lady Bombers cooled off after that going just 1 of 10 from the floor for the rest of the third quarter. That allowed South Newton to make a small 8-4 run as Mya Wittenborn led the Lady Rebel offense with five points.
Any thoughts of a major comeback were quickly squashed in the fourth quarter. Ringen went off for nine points early in the period to spark a 16-0 start by the Lady Bombers. Rensselaer would go on to outscore South Newton 23-2 over the final eight minutes.
Ahler finished with 18 points for Rensselaer, and Van Meter had 10.
For South Newton, Conradi, and Alexxys Standish each had seven points, and Conrad and Wittenborn each added five. Standish also brought down 10 rebounds in the loss.
Rensselaer improved to 4-6 on the season, while South Newton dropped to 0-5.
South Newton finished the game making 8 of 46 shots (17 percent) to go along with 32 turnovers.