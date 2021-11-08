DENVER — Host North Miami used a 32-0 run to start the game to build a 45-20 lead by halftime in cruising to a 66-27 victory over South Newton on Nov. 5.
Leading scorer Logan Mouser had 21 points for the Warriors, which hit 26 of 62 shots from the floor. Mouser was 8 of 15 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. She added three steals.
Kaiden Hanley added 15 points and eight boards for the winners and Ellie Musselman added five rebounds, five steals and three assists.
For the Rebels, sophomore Addyson Standish had 12 points and three steals. She was 4 of 6 from the foul line.
Sister Alexxys, a senior, had eight points, five rebounds and three steals and senior Jaelin Marks had eight rebounds and two steals.
South Newton, which hosted Seeger in its home opener on Nov 9 and travels to Covington on Nov. 12, hit just 9 of 33 shots in the game.
Spartans fall in
season opener
MOROCCO — Lowell outscored host North Newton in every quarter in picking up a 55-39 victory on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Lowell jumped ahead 28-17 by halftime and added to its lead over the next two quarters.
The Spartans hosted Covenant Christian on Nov. 9 and will travel to Kankakee Valley on Nov. 11.
No. 1 Crown Point crushes Kougars
WHEATFIELD — Class 4A No. 1 ranked Crown Point bolted to a 22-0 lead after the first quarter in crushing host Kankakee Valley, 70-17, in the season opener for both teams.
The Bulldogs, who are defending 4A champions and own a 52-2 record over the past two-plus seasons, dominated the lane against the Kougars. Senior center Lilly Stoddard hit 10 of 12 shots from the floor to finish with a game-high 22 points. She also had nine rebounds.
Teammate Jessica Carrothers added 12 points, hitting 6 of 6 free throws, and added seven assists and four steals. Ava Ziolkowski had 11 points for Crown Point, which was 19 of 24 from the free throw line and hit 48 percent of its shots.
Junior Kate Thomas led the Kougars with six points. Classmate Lilly Toppen had five points.
KVHS, which played at Valparaiso Tuesday and hosts North Newton Thursday, was outscored 28-10 in the second half.