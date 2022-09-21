MONTICELLO — Results from the 2022 girls’ golf sectional had members of Kankakee Valley’s golf team wringing out their clothing Monday afternoon.
Upon news of winning the program’s first sectional in two years, the Lady Kougars took a celebratory dip in Lake Shafer, which borders Monticello’s Tippecanoe Country Club.
It was a refreshingly cool way to cap off a historic day with temperatures reaching near 90 at TCC’s mostly sun-drenched course.
With the sensational and steady junior Brynlee DeBoard leading the charge, KVHS’s foursome shot a combined 357 to win the team title by seven strokes over Rochester (364). DeBoard was backed by Lilly Van Loon’s 88, Allison Rushmore’s 94 and Kaelyn Lukasik’s 97, which was a personal best.
Avarie Rondeau shot a 100.
‘It was cold and rainy this morning and hot and humid later,” Kougar coach Jeff McMillan said of the weather. “It was tough out there, but they played well and played with confidence and had fun. That’s what they needed to win.”
Logansport was the other team to advance to the regional round, shooting a 366.
Host Twin Lakes was fourth with a 384 and Rensselaer Central finished fifth with a 385. Pioneer, Winamac, Tri-County, DeMotte Christian and North Newton also competed, with Caston and South Newton bringing incomplete teams.
McMillan said his pre-tournament speech centered on survive and advancing.
“I told them I want them to come in first, second or third and play at the regional at Sandy Pines,” he said. “I was not set on only first place, to be honest. I just wanted them to advance. It’s golf and the best person doesn’t always win and they showed up. I’m happy for them.”
DeBoard successfully defended her 2021 sectional title by firing a 78, shooting identical 39s on the front and back nine. She was the only golfer to break 80.
The Kougars have now advanced to regional in each of DeBoard’s three seasons.
“She had a phenomenal day as usual,” McMillan said of KV’s record-setting golfer, who placed second in the sectional as a freshman. “She’s set multiple records this year. She’s set almost every record and probably will set every record there with her work ethic.”
Olivia Bailey of Rochester shot an 84 for second place and Zebra teammate Payton Moore had an 86.
DeBoard led from the get-go, putting together four straight pars on the front nine.
“I got off to a good start, then I took a double and a bogey. But I got back on track and shot a 39 on the front,” she said. “I was one-under for awhile, but on the last hole I took a seven.”
An errant tee shot put DeBoard in a tight spot with a row of trees staring her in the face at hole 18.
“I hit it left and I was trying to get it over this tree, but it was blocking the green so I hit it a little bit right,” she said. “It hit the cart path, hit a pine tree and I ended up taking a triple. It wasn’t the best, but I still had a nice score.”
DeBoard kept the ball in the fairway most of the afternoon. She said the middle game got away from her during times she fell short of par on a few holes.
She would finish with 11 pars and had two birdies on the back nine.
“My second shots, if I could have got that a little bit better, I could have scored better,” she said. “But my putting was good, so that helped me a lot and chipping was good for the most part. If you just get your middle game down and hit it straight off the tee here, you’re good.”
DeBoard won last year’s tournament with an 83, beating North Newton’s Madelyn Arrenholz by a stroke.
Advancing to regional, which will be held at DeMotte’s Sandy Pines on Saturday, Sept. 24, as members of non-advancing teams were North Newton senior Arenholz and Winamac’s Brianna Huizer, both finishing with 89s.
A three-player playoff was held to decide the third and final individual qualifying spot for regional. Twin Lakes teammates Kortney Kyser and Layla Stearns and Rensselaer Central sophomore Carly Drone tied with 92s and played bonus golf to determine who would advance.
Drone would eventually claim the last spot, winning a two-hole sudden death playoff to qualify for her second regional.
Other scorers for the Bombers included Jenna Minter with a 94, Maggie Hooker with a 99 and Haley Graf with a 100. Maggie Maienbrook had a throw-out score of 101.
Hooker played at the No. 1 spot for the Bombers, with Drone at No. 2 and Graf at No. 3.
Besides Kyser and Stearns, Alexandra Edgell (99) and Samantha Hornung (101) scored for the host Indians, with Clara Grennes firing a 108.
Joining Arrenholz on North Newton’s scorecard were Leanna Knight (107), Alexis Jeka (113), Emma Wagoner (128) and Emily Walsh (129).
DeMotte Christian’s scorers included Audrey DeVries (118), Adeline Hensler (120), Addison Lundy (120), Aila King (125) and Carly Musch (130). Tri-County was led by Jasmine Culp and Addison Douglass with 110s. Grace Tyler had a 112 and Murphy Misch finished with a 123.
South Newton brought three golfers to the TCC course, with Tess Thomas shooting a 107. Gabriella Small (122) and Hailey Tordai (131) also competed.
Saturday’s regional will tee off at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Among other sectionals that will bring teams to Sandy Pines include Valparaiso, LaPorte, Penn and Lake Central, which will serve as regional host.
“You have the heavy hitters coming, but you have to remember it’s our home course,” McMillan said. “It’s a big difference when we played at Lafayette (Battleground Golf Course) last year. We can play our practice rounds at home. There’s nobody who has played as much as we have on our course.”
DeBoard said it will be a bit nerve-racking to play on her home course knowing she has a chance at advancing to the state finals.
“I won the KV invite this year after shooting a 77, so I’ll be fine,” she said. “I’m thinking I’m going to have a pretty good round; keep my head in it and not get too mad at myself. Let the bad shots go and move onto the next shot.”