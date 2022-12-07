OXFORD — Rensselaer Central was in position to snap a long losing streak against Hoosier Conference nemesis Benton Central Tuesday, Dec. 6, taking a seven-point lead into the locker room in Oxford.
But the Lady Bison — led by a veteran crew — scrambled back in the game in the third quarter and eventually took the lead for good late in the game to pick up a hard-fought 43-38 victory.
The Bombers, who lost 56-39 to Benton Central in the IU Health Hoops Classic on Nov. 18, did a much better job of keeping possession in the rematch while forcing the Bison into traps. It led to a 26-19 lead after two quarters.
Benton Central (6-2, 2-0 in the HC) committed 29 turnovers Tuesday, giving RCHS 19 more shots from the floor (50 shots to 39). But the Bombers (6-5, 0-2) converted just 14 field goals for 28 percent.
The Bison hit 15 of their 31 shots and outscored the Bombers, 24-12, in the second half.
Rensselaer also struggled at the foul line, converting 9 of 17 free throws. The Bison wasn’t much better, hitting 12 of 23.
Benton Central scored the game’s final five points, with junior Rachel Tolen hitting 3 of 4 free throws with under a minute left.
Rensselaer had a chance at cutting into the lead, but missed three shots after collecting three offensive boards in its final possession.
Sophomore Taylor Van Meter had 11 points for RCHS, which hosts Delphi Thursday night.
Sophomore Carly Drone added nine points and freshman guard Kamri Rowland had seven.