FOWLER — The weather was a cross country runner’s dream. Slight winds, overcast with mild temperatures set the tone for the meet at Benton Central known as the Bison Stampede. South Newton traveled to run at the meet as they have in years past, but this was the first time at the invite that North Newton participated.
In the boy’s race, there were a total of 76 athletes and 11 schools with competing teams. South Newton’s Senior Kyle Hall set the pace for the entire race. Once the gun had been raised and the shot to begin was taken Hall never looked back. Crossing the finish line in first place with a time of 17 minutes and 46 seconds Hall looked to see who had been chasing him through the course. It would be a full 17 seconds before the North Montgomery athlete would appear in the chute. Hall would be soon followed by his teammates in the following fashion: Blake Whaley 20th in 19:31, Chayse Stillabower 28th in 19:55, Garrett Sammons 46th in 21:06, Peyton Gray in 59th in 22:41, and Tyler Hawley 62nd with a time of 23:27. According to Coach David Mueller, a few of the Rebels were able to set new personal records. First-time runner Garrett Sammons was able to shave off more than a minute off his time, while Peyton Gray took an additional 23 seconds off his time and Hall shaved an additional second off his already fast time.
North Newton saw Isaac Knight cross the finish line first for the Spartan men. Knight finished in 37th place overall with a time of 20 minutes and 25 seconds. Knight was followed into the finishing chute by teammates: Raymond Tharp 67th in 23:52, Mason Wilson 71st in 25:46, Dakota Nippers in 73rd in 26:58, and Nuno Jones 75th in 29:05.
“Three season personal records today for Isaac Knight, Dakota Nippers, and Mason Wilson” stated coach Karen Madrigal. Madrigal went onto say, that she was ”anticipating the return of quarantined runners before the conference meet.”
Frontier claimed the Bison Stampede Invite with a total of 53 points, West Central 97, BC 107, Cass 119, Fountain Central 135, South Newton 140, Southmont 164, Delphi 173, North White 191, Parke Heritage 196, and North Newton 293.
On the girl’s side of the Bison Stampede, neither North nor South Newton was able to field a team. The girl’s race had a total of 47 runners participating.
South Newton’s Aubree Florian was the first of both schools to cross the finish line. Florian placed 16th overall with a time of 23 minutes 39 seconds. She was followed into the chute by teammates Delaney Farmer in 22nd with a time of 24:20 and Trinity Cragun in 41st with a time of 28:09. North Newton Lady Spartans had one lone runner out on the course giving it everything she had representing the school. Samantha Bradley finished overall in 39th place with a time of 27 minutes and 38 seconds.
On Tuesday, September 29th North Newton will be hosting the North Newton Invite. The junior high portion of the Invite is scheduled to begin at 4:30 with the high school to run at 5 pm.