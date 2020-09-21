WOLCOTT — Eight schools were invited to participate at the Tri-County Invite on September 16. It was South Newton Senior Kyle Hall who came with a medal in mind as he crossed the finish line almost 10 seconds ahead of second place.
Hall who is a Senior, coached by David Mueller, came into the finish line with a time of 17 minutes and 46 seconds. The South Newton Rebels quickly brought the rest of the team to the finish line: 9th Chayse Stillabower 19:12, 17th Blake Whaley 19:46, 21st Tristen Barricks 20:04, 33rd Zeke Gonzalez 20:59, 42nd Justin Woods, and 47th senior Tyler Hawley. There were a total of 53 athletes running in the boy’s race. North White won the invite with South Newton and Benton Central both finished with 81 points. South Newton placed 3rd breaking the tie with their 6th man, Justin Woods, who finished 42 to Benton Central’s sixth man who placed 49th. North Newton placed 8th overall as a team with 218 points. Crossing the finish line first was Isaac Knight in 31st with a time of 20 minutes 36 seconds. North Newton continued to cross the finish line with 38th Raymond Tharp 22:35, 48th Joshua Spoor 27:45, 50th Dakota Nippers 28:47, 51st Mason Wilson, and 53rd Nuno Jones.
In the girl’s race, South Newton’s Delaney Farmer crossed the finish line in 13th place with a time of 25:03 with teammate Aubree Florian finishing 18th in 25:19.
For the North Newton Lady Spartans, senior Kylie Blann finishing in 19th place with a time of 25:24 with her teammate Samantha Bradley coming in 25th with a time of 27:33.
On September 17, the North Newton cross country team welcomed Winamac High School to the course. The North Newton team saw Isaac Knight cross the finish line in 4th place overall with a time of 20:43. He was followed throughout the course to the finish line by 7th Raymond Tharp 23:40, 8th Mason Wilson 28:14. 9th Joshua Spoor 28:18, 10th Nuno Jones 29:10, and 11th Dakota Nippers in 29:15. North Newton Spartans were defeated by Winamac High School with a team score of 17 to 38. In the girl’s race, the Lady Spartans were unable to field a team. It was Samantha Bradley who crossed the finish line in 11th place overall with a race time of 27:08 followed by teammate Kylie Blann in 12th with a time of 29:15.