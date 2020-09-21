FRANCESVILLE — Austin Goddard threw touchdown passes to five different receivers as North Newton scored 33 unanswered points for a 41-6 win over West Central Friday night.
Goddard completed 9 of 18 passes for 242 yards with touchdown passes to Evan Gagnon, Cade Ehlinger, Bryce Shedrow, Dylan Olive and Dylan Taylor.
Taylor had three catches for 88 yards, while Shedrow ran the ball seven times for 84 yards with a touchdown.
The Spartans led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter, and 14-6 at the break. North Newton pulled away by scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter and another score in the fourth.
Ehlinger picked up an interception on defense in his first action since Week 1, and Gagnon recovered a fumble
With the win, North Newton improved to 2-3 overall and 2-0 in the Midwest Conference.