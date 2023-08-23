The North Newton Spartans' football team experienced a challenging defeat on Friday, August 18th, in their first home game of the season against the Carroll Cougars. The final score was 59-0.
During the match up, North Newton QB, Collin Williams threw a total of nine yards in his 23 passing attempts, successfully completing nine of them.
On the receiving end, Alex Miller concluded the evening with a total of 17 receiving yards through his single reception. Meanwhile, Preston Boezeman gained three yards through one reception. However, Caleb Johnson faced a setback, losing six yards while receiving four passed balls. Rhett Fox also encountered a loss, with a total of five yards lost over three receptions.
The defeat has positioned the Spartans with a record of 0-1 to start the season. The team will look to take on the Rensselaer Central Bombers at home on Aug. 25. The game against the Bombers, who hold a 1-0 record after defeating Kankakee Valley, will begin at 7 p.m. The Spartans will then hit the road to face off with Lake Station on September 9th.