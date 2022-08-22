Morocco – With just 14 players dressed and eligible, the North Newton Spartans gave it their best shot against their in-county rivals, the South Newton Rebels. The hard-fought game between the two was decided late in the fourth quarter when South Scored twice to clinch a 22 -16 win in both teams’ season opener.

The Spartans jumped out to an early lead with a run and score by Andrew Colovos for six points that quickly turned into an eight-point lead after a two-point conversion by Connor Scotella. North Newton appeared to have the game under control as they made several key stops and forced several turnovers on downs

