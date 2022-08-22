Morocco – With just 14 players dressed and eligible, the North Newton Spartans gave it their best shot against their in-county rivals, the South Newton Rebels. The hard-fought game between the two was decided late in the fourth quarter when South Scored twice to clinch a 22 -16 win in both teams’ season opener.
The Spartans jumped out to an early lead with a run and score by Andrew Colovos for six points that quickly turned into an eight-point lead after a two-point conversion by Connor Scotella. North Newton appeared to have the game under control as they made several key stops and forced several turnovers on downs
That changed with 1:49 left in the half as the Rebels used two quick long passes followed by a fake pass for a run to score their first touchdown of the night on a 19-yard scramble by Korbin Cruz. The two-point conversion try, however, failed, leaving the score 8 – 6 in favor of the North.
Halftime feature a nice tribute to Veterans from all of the U.S. Armed Services who were each introduced to the cheering crowd, followed by a rousing performance by the marching band.
After the break, the Spartans received the ball and made several nice plays but ultimately turned it over on downs again. Neither team was able to find the goal line and turnovers were rampant as the third quarter turned into an exercise in futility.
The fourth quarter continued in that vein until South Newton opened up their passing game, hitting their targets and moving the ball. At 4:55 in the frame, Cruz again crossed the goal line and this time, the two-point try was good, putting South Newton up 14 – 8.
Spartan sophomore Rhett Fox hit Cale Ehlinger with his longest pass of the night to put them within scoring distance and Colovos again made it count. The two-point try was again good to tie it up 14 -14 and electrify the home crowd.
That jubilation was short-lived however, as the Rebels again uncorked their passing game with junior QB Evyn Krug hitting Lucas Bogucki for a 20-yard pass and following that up by nailing the two-point try on a pass to a wide-open Sean Mukasa. The score put the Rebels up 22 – 16.
With just 2:26 left in the game, North Newton tried to unleash their own passing game but the first two were no good before Fox finally found Caleb Johnson for three yards. Needing seven for the first down, Fox again threw, drawing a pass interference call to keep the Spartans hopes alive. Four more passes resulted in no gain as two were nearly picked off and two went long.
The Rebels will now prepare for their challenge against Covington who nipped Indianapolis Washington 48 – 14. The Spartans will take the field next when they travel to Rensselaer Central. The Bombers notched a 19 – 0, non-league win over Kankakee Valley.
South Newton 00-06-00-16 = 22
North Newton 00-08-00-08 = 16