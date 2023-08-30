The South Newton Rebels’ football team took a loss against the Covington Trojans, suffering a 55-16 defeat in Friday’s match up.
South Newton quarterback, Evyn Krug finished his night off with 87 total passing yards with 16 completions. Krug also managed to rush for 50 of the team’s 77 rushing yards in 15 carries, while Lucas Bogucki rushed for 35 with eight carries of his own. Lyle Harrington finished his night with three carries and a loss of eight yards.
On the receiving end, Bogucki had a total of six receptions for 55 yards, while Sean Mukasa finished with two receptions and 17 yards.
Following this triumph, Covington improves its season record to 2-0. The Trojans are set to journey to North Vermillion (Cayuga, IN) for a match against the Falcons in a Wabash River event on Friday, September 1. The Falcons enter the game with a record of 1-1, having experienced a 21-14 loss in their recent league match against Paris (Paris, IL).
As a result of this game, South Newton’s season record moves to 1-1. The Rebels will be making their way to Fisher (Fisher, IL) for a non-league match against the Bunnies on Friday, September 1. The Bunnies hold a record of 0-1, having suffered a 48-12 defeat in their recent non-league match against Dakota (Dakota, IL).