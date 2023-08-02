Football season is right around the corner for the South Newton Rebels.
The Rebels began their first official week of practice beginning on Monday, July 31. The team was focused on organized team activities as well as weight and conditioning throughout the course of the summer, and head coach Brad Bevis said the team is now setting their sights on the upcoming season.
“We lost three starters on our offensive line that were seniors. So, that’s going to be the biggest adjustment we need to make,” Bevis said. “So, getting five or six guys up ready to go to play up front is one of our main things. Defensively, I think we’re going to need to be fast and create some turnovers. We’re going have a lot of kids playing both ways, so we need to try to put some points up and hang on defensively.”
The team lost several seniors last year due to graduation, but Bevis is hopeful about this year’s prospects.
“We lost three on the offensive line, we also lost Korbin Cruz and Luke Patterson in the backfield who were each four year starters for us,” he said. “But, we also have a lot of skill guys returning. We’ve got Evyn Krug at quarterback. He’s a really good athlete and quarterback, and we’ve surrounded him with several kids that are good receivers and running backs. So, I think offensively, we should be able to put some points up.”
Bevis mentioned that while the team is not what he’d call young per se, they will have some adjustments that need to be made due to having several inexperienced players.
“We’ve actually got a couple of kids that have played the last couple years that are going to step in. We have a first year player that is an upper-classmen that should step in and take over and do okay. We may have to throw a couple of younger kids in from time to time, so it’s going to be kind of a mixture. It’s not that we’re super young or anything like that this year, it’s just that we’re a little inexperienced when it comes to game time experience.”
As a coach, Bevis is optimistic that his players step up early on in the coming weeks and give the best effort possible.
“We just need to get the kids ready and make sure that mentally they know what they’re supposed to do and what their responsibilities are,” he said. “As we get into the jamboree in the first couple of weeks, they’re just going to have to learn how to play varsity football. They’re good kids, good linemen, it’s just going to take time.”
After the jamboree taking place at West Central on Aug. 11, the team’s first home match up of the season will be against Lake Station on Aug. 18.
“They’re a familiar opponent,” he said. “We’ve played them the last several years. To play them week one, that should be interesting. It’s a game that has typically been high scoring back and forth, so it should be a fun game from both a fan standpoint and for the players. It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but we should be able to get ready."