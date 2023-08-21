The South Newton Rebels kicked off their 2023 high school football season with an impressive performance, defeating the Lake Station Fighting Eagles by a commanding score of 46-0. The game showcased the Rebels' strong offense and stifling defense, leaving Lake Station struggling to gain any momentum.
From the opening kickoff, the Rebels displayed their determination to dominate the game. Quarterback Evyn Krug led the offense completing 10 out of 15 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. Krug also demonstrated his rushing prowess, carrying the ball 14 times for 104 yards and finding the end zone on four separate occasions. Lucas Bogucki also contributed to the rushing attack with seven carries for 40 yards.
The Rebels' receivers also played a significant role in the offensive success. Senior Sean Mukasa led the way with four receptions for 46 yards, while Marshall Kunz caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Krug. Despite their positive offensive performance, penalties posed a challenge for South Newton, who accumulating twelve penalties for a total of 115 yards.
On the defensive side, the Rebels managed three sacks and one interception. The defense limited Lake Station to only 121 total yards of offense, with quarterback Jimmy Hastings completing nine of 14 passes for 70 yards and an interception.
The Rebels will look to continue their success on the road on Aug. 25 against Covington, before heading to Illinois to face off with Fisher. Their next home appearance will be on Friday, Sept. 8 where they will take on the North Newton Spartans.