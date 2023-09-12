For the second year in a row, the South Newton Rebels were crowned county champs after their midwest conference victory over the North Newton Spartans on Friday, Sept. 8. The final score was 48-0.
North Newton has struggled so far this season, only managing to put up a total of six points in their first four games of the year.
In the game against South Newton, Spartans quarterback Collin Williams ended his night with a total of 14 out of 23 passing attempts and threw for 141 yards with one interception. Caleb Johnson ended his night with 19 carries and finished with 114 yards on the ground. Rhett Fox ended his night with seven catches to pick up 74 yards of his own.
As a whole, the Spartans were penalized a total of six times for four yards, with three turnovers, two fumbles and one interception.
On the South Newton side, quarterback Evyn Krug finished with five completions in his eight passing attempts before freshman Lyle Harrington came in to take over in the second half of the game.
Krug led the charge in rushing, picking up 12 carries for 104 yards and saw the end zone three times. Lucas Bogucki finished with five carries for 48 yards, while Harrington ended his night with five carries, 48 yards and one touchdown.
Sean Mukasa ended his night with 2 receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown while Marshall Kunz finished with a catch of his own, picking up 70 yards and one TD.
The Rebels put up 244 yards on the ground, and 433 total. They finished with seven penalties and two turnovers.
The win puts the Rebels at a 3-1 record on the season, with a 1-0 record in the Midwest Conference. They will head on the road on Friday, Sept. 15 to take on Tri-County at 7:30 p.m.
North Newton is now 0-4 on the season and will look to host West Central, at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.