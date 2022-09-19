The South Newton Rebels Football team took to their home field on Sept. 16 to take on the Tri-County Cavaliers for homecoming. The Rebels were able to come away with a major victory over the Cavaliers with a score of 36-6.

South Newton would receive to start the game, picking up the ball at the 25-yard line. Quarterback Evyn Krug was able to place his team into scoring position after an 18-yard run up the middle landed the Rebels at the 44-yard line. From there, a 56-yard pass from Krug to Junior Sean Mukasa would put the Rebels on the board with about 10:30 left in the first quarter of play. The two-point conversion was no good, however, making the score 6-0 with Tri-County set to receive.

