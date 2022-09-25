The South Newton Rebels varsity football team suffered a loss during their home conference match-up against the West Central Trojans with a score of 56-26 on Sept. 23.
Both teams were 2-1 in the conference and 4-1 on the season.
The South Newton Rebels varsity football team suffered a loss during their home conference match-up against the West Central Trojans with a score of 56-26 on Sept. 23.
Both teams were 2-1 in the conference and 4-1 on the season.
The first quarter of play saw the Rebels up against West Central with a score of 8-6 moving into the second quarter of play. However, a strong second-quarter performance from West Central allowed them to pick up 22 points to the Rebels' 12 to end the first half of the game with a score of 28-20.
Things continued to go well for the Trojans in the third quarter, with them picking up another 14 points to the Rebels' 6. The Rebels were unable to score in the final quarter of play, while the Trojans grabbed yet another 14 points giving us a final score of 56-26.
Rebels quarterback Evyn Krug finished the night with 287 passing yards, two TDs, and one interception. Chase Stillabower led the team in receiving yards with 103, while Korbin Cruz had 98 receiving yards and two TDs. Lucas Bogucki also had 71 receiving yards.
The loss pushes the Rebels to 4-2 on the season and they will head out onthe road for their next three games. They will face off against North White on Sept. 30.
