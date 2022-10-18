The Newton County Spartans football team suffered a loss to the Tri-County Cavaliers on the road on Oct. 14. The final score was 30-24.
North Newton quarterback Rhett Fox had a total of 46 passing yards and threw for one touchdown on the night.
Andrew Colovos picked up a total of 173 rushing yards on the night, while Coner Scotella had 28. Caleb Johnson finished with 16.
For receiving, Cale Ehlinger ended his night with a total of 28, while Colovos finished with 18.
The loss moves the Spartans to a record of 0-8 on the season. They will next look to take on Culver Community (5-4) on the road at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21.
