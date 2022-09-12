Morocco, IN – An obviously overmatched North Newton Spartans football team was spanked hard by the visiting Kankakee Valley Kougars on Friday, Nov. 8. The scene couldn’t have been more David and Goliath with the Spartans dressing just 16 players and the Kougars with a full roster. This battle did not have that biblical ending however, as Goliath KV swatted David away throughout the game.

KV amassed 393 yards of total offense with 332 of that coming on the ground and 61 in the air while their counterparts mustered only 88 yards with most of that coming only after the Kougars had pulled all of their starters. With the win, KV moved to 3 – 1 on the young season and NN dropped to 0 – 3, both teams having lost to Rensselaer Central.

