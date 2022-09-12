Morocco, IN – An obviously overmatched North Newton Spartans football team was spanked hard by the visiting Kankakee Valley Kougars on Friday, Nov. 8. The scene couldn’t have been more David and Goliath with the Spartans dressing just 16 players and the Kougars with a full roster. This battle did not have that biblical ending however, as Goliath KV swatted David away throughout the game.
KV amassed 393 yards of total offense with 332 of that coming on the ground and 61 in the air while their counterparts mustered only 88 yards with most of that coming only after the Kougars had pulled all of their starters. With the win, KV moved to 3 – 1 on the young season and NN dropped to 0 – 3, both teams having lost to Rensselaer Central.
The Kougars jumped out to a 33 – 0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Team leader Logan Parks again led the way scoring first on a 14-yard run and Marco Castro did the same with a 23-yard rumble just moments later. Pat kicks by Evan Mish were good.
At the 6:09 mark on the first quarter, former Spartan Lane Zander snagged a 25-yard pass from Diego Arroyo in the end zone and the Misch PAT made it quickly 21 – 0.
On North Newton’s next possession, Caleb Deardorff snared an errant pass for an interception that led to a Max Griffey 25-yard run. Misch’ kick was no good this time but it was now 27 – 0. KV Coach Kirk Kennedy then substituted much of his team but a Spartan fumble quickly resulted in yet another score as Castro ran it in from 37-yards out on the next play. The PAT kick by back-up kicker Alexander Sayers was no good but the teams ended the first frame with KV up 33 – 0.
Midway through the second quarter, Brayden Swallow ran in from 3-yards out to put KV up 39 – 0. The PAT try by Sayers was again no good.
After the break, a running clock was instituted by the officials due to the scoring deficit and at the 5:55 mark Parks again crossed the goal line, this time from three yards out. Sayer PAT ricocheted off the upright but managed to fall in, making the score 46 – 0.
In the final frame, KV would score one last time on a Wayne Goodman two-yard run. Sayers’ kick was good and the final margin of 53 – 0 was achieved.
For the Kougars, Arroyo was 3-for-4 passing for 45 yards. Parks led with 101 yards on the nine carries and two touchdowns while Castro also had two TD’s with 91 yards on five carries.
For the Spartans, Andrew Colovos again did most of the work, notching 44 hard-fought yards on 14 carries.
KV will next face the 3 – 1 Munster Mustangs for Homecoming and North Newton will travel to West Central (2 – 1).
Kankakee Valley 33 – 06 – 07 – 07 = 53
North Newton 00 – 00 – 00 – 00 = 00
Kougars Offense 393 total yards/332 rushing/61passing
Spartans Offense: 88 total/76 rushing/12 passing