MONON — Bringing back the football jamboree to kick off the season, N. White Vikings hosted five high school teams in the Midwest Conference including both North and South Newton. On Friday night, each team played for one quarter and starting at the 40 yard line.
Officials used the 40-second play clock mechanics and the teams were given the opportunity to try for a first down within the first three plays, if not the ball returned to the 40 yard line. It they made a first down, then they continued toward the goal line.