South Newton High School hosted their fall sports banquet on Nov. 1.
To start off the night, Athletic Director Chris Bell addressed those in attendance by speaking about some of the accomplishments of each team this past season. He noted that this was the first time in the school's history that the volleyball team earned the title of sectional champs for four years straight. This was also the first winning season that the football team has had since 2015 with a record of 6-4. He also noted that there were all-conference medalists on both the golf and track teams.
Award winners for the football team were:
Conner Latta-Newcomer Award
Noah Akers-Scout Team Award
Evyn Krug-Offensive Skilled Player Award
Luke Patterson-Defensive Skilled Player Award
Grant Schuette- Offensive Lineman Award
Hayden Bacewic-Defensive Lineman Award
Chayse Stillabower- Mental Attitude Award
Korbin Cruz-Rebel Mr. Football Award
Cruz, Patterson, and Krug were all named to the Midwest Conference team, while Stillabower and Lucas Bogucki were honorable mentions.
Winning awards for the volleyball team were:
Abbey Carroll, Lexi Cripe, and Lizzie Glassburn-Rebel Award
McKenzie Watson-Mental Attitude Award
Addysen Standish-Most Improved
Lexi Cripe, Lizzie Glassburn, Taylor Cripe, and Abbey Carroll were all named to the Midwest Conference team, while Stephanie Monetemayer and Shelby Warren were honorable mentions.
For golf, Ella Small received the Most Improved Award while Tess Thomas earned the MVP Award. Hailey Tordai was nominated as rookie of the year.
In cross country, Tristan Barricks and Aubree Florian both received the MVP Award. Florian also earned the Seven Year Club Award.