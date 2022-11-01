South Newton High School hosted their fall sports banquet on Nov. 1.

To start off the night, Athletic Director Chris Bell addressed those in attendance by speaking about some of the accomplishments of each team this past season. He noted that this was the first time in the school's history that the volleyball team earned the title of sectional champs for four years straight. This was also the first winning season that the football team has had since 2015 with a record of 6-4. He also noted that there were all-conference medalists on both the golf and track teams.

Trending Food Videos