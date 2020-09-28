MONTICELLO — The North Newton Lady Spartans began tournament play this past week. On Monday, September 21 they traveled to Tippecanoe Country Club to play in the 2020 IHSAA Golf Sectionals hosted by Twin Lakes High School. Last year the Lady Spartans made school history by winning the Sectional title. Returning with three seniors and a sophomore, North Newton was prepared to defend their title.
It would be 16 strokes by Kankakee Valley that would prevent North Newton from claiming back-to-back sectional titles. The Lady Spartans would place second overall as a team in the sectional, earning them the privilege of participating in the 2020 Golf Regionals held in Battleground, Indiana.
However, the Lady Spartans all cheered as Senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh was named Individual Medalist for the 2020 sectional. This was the second consecutive sectional title for Dresbaugh, that she claimed with a total of 81 strokes. The Lady Spartans finished with a 406 stroke total, with each of the ladies in the following manner: Senior Maddie Binge 108, senior Gracie Stevens 114, senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh 81, and sophomore Madelyn Arrenholz with 103 strokes.
The South Newton Lady Rebels also traveled to participate in the sectionals. The Lady Rebels finished with a 475 stroke total, earning 8th place overall. Leading the Lady Rebels was Tess Thomas 105, Ruth Sanchez 119, Delaney Smith 124, Ashanti Snodgrass 127, and Kyanna Dyer with 136 strokes. The South Newton Lady Rebels would end their 2020 golf season at sectionals.
September 26 was overcast, cool with what sometimes felt like gale-force winds . A total of 18 schools gathered for multiple tee off times with the crazy weather equally driving the golfers crazy. The Regionals was held in Battleground Indiana hosted by Lafayette Jefferson High School.
The North Newton Lady Spartans were paired up with Lafayette Jefferson and Lake Central High Schools. Once the Lady Spartans made it onto the course you could see the toll of the weather making itself known. The Lady Spartans played with grit, determination, but mostly all heart, that could be seen written across their faces.
As each of the seniors made their final approach to the 18th tee you could see all the emotions being held in check. The knowledge that the end of their high school golf career was about to end was a powerful reality check combined with their families watching with pride was almost too much. The Lady Spartans would finish the 2020 golf season with a 405 stroke total earning them 15th place overall. Leading the North Newton Spartans was Mackendzie Dresbaugh with 87, Madelyn Arrenholz 96, Maddie Binge 109, and Gracie Stevens with 113 strokes.
The legacy that seniors Mackendzie Dresbaugh, Maddie Binge, and Gracie Stevens leave behind will have future Lady Spartans golf teams chasing for years to come. These girls achieved numerous milestone over the last four years including:
- 44-3 in Dual/ Tri Meets
- Hobart Invite Champs 2017, 2018 & 2019
- Rensselaer Invite Champs 2020
- Greater South Shore Conference Champions 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Midwest Conference Champions 2018, 2019 & 2020, 2020
- Sectional Champions
- Newton County Cup winners 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020