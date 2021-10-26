MUNCIE — South Newton had another sectional championship season come to an end in the first round of regional on Saturday, Oct. 23, losing 3-2 to Daleville at the Wes-Del Regional in Muncie.
The Lady Rebels (30-5) actually held a 2-1 lead in the match, but Daleville rallied to take the fourth set and took control in set five for the win. The Broncos (24-8) won by 22-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-23 and 15-7 scores to advance to the regional final where they were beaten 3-0 by Lafayette Central Catholic last Saturday night.
LCC (25-9) will play Kouts (27-7) for a chance to advance to the Class A state final at the Frankfort Semistate on Saturday. First serve is set for 4 p.m., EST.
Freshman Taylor Cripe led the Rebels in attacking with 21 kills on 38 of 46 attempts. She added 22 digs and was 16 of 19 serving with seven aces.
Junior Lexi Cripe was 35 of 40 attacking with 14 kills, finishing 18 of 18 serving with five aces and added 23 digs and two solo blocks.
Junior Lizzie Glassburn had 38 assists on 130 of 131 sets and added four kills. She was also 20 of 21 serving with two aces and added 14 digs.
Classmate Abbey Carroll was 14 of 16 serving with two aces and had a team-best 27 digs and junior Stephanie Montemayer had four kills and two blocks.
South Newton finished with 30 wins for just the second time in school history.
The Rebels will lose three seniors to graduation, including Alexxys Standish, Lexi Conradi and Linnea Schuermann.
For Daleville, senior Julie Andreassa was 47 of 56 attacking with 23 kills and had 19 digs, four blocks and four aces. Senior teammate Audrey Voss was 34 of 41 attacking with 19 kills and Emilee Finley was 20 of 21 serving with four aces and 117 of 117 setting with 45 assists.