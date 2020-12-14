FRANCESVILLE — South Newton junior Cy Sammons poured in 23 points and had 14 rebounds to lead his team to a 61-45 season-opening win at West Central.
Cy, one of the Sammons triplets, scored 13 points in the first half and 10 in the second half as his team took control of the game from the start. He was an efficient 11 of 13 (85 percent) from the floor.
The Rebels ran out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter and after a midrange jumper from Dawson Cadle, led by as much as 10 points. A late basket from Garrett Lehman cut West Central's deficit to 19-11 heading into the second quarter. South Newton's lead could have been larger, but the team was only 1 of 8 from the free-throw line in the opening quarter.
Cy and his brother Garrett combined to score all 13 of South Newton's points in the second quarter as the Rebels increased their advantage to 32-18 by halftime. Garrett drained a 3-pointer and had seven points in the quarter, while Cy had six.
Another 3-pointer from Cadle helped South Newton push its lead to 19, 41-22, but West Central answered back with a run of its own.
A pair of baskets from Lehman sparked a 7-0 run by the Trojans to cut the deficit down to 12, 41-29.
However, South Newton scored the final six points of the quarter with baskets from Cy Sammons and Will Smart and a pair of free throws by Garrett Sammons.
Lehman, one of two West Central seniors, went off for 11 points in the final quarter to help his team outscore South Newton 16-14, but the Rebels' win was inevitable.
"I was pleased with the start we got off to, and the sustained offense play," said South Newton head coach James Sammons. "Our defense needs quite a bit of work yet, and we gave up way too many points. These kids have been anxiously waiting for their first game, and I am just glad they were able to play."
Garrett Sammons finished with 13 points, Cadle had 10, and Kayden Cruz added seven in the win.
Lehman had 20 points to lead West Central.