MOROCCO — North Newton hosted its annual Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday September 29th. 60 athletes from 10 different schools were in attendance for a perfect day of running. The men and women’s races were run separately after the junior high races were completed.
Isaac Knight led the Spartans into the finishing chute in 30th place overall with a time of 19 minutes and 39 seconds. He was followed by fellow running Ryan Williams in 35th with a time of 20:17, Raymond Tharp 48th in 22:52, Joshua Spoor 57th in 27:34, Mason Wilson 58th in 28:18, Dakota Nippers in 59th in 28;59 and Nuno Jones 60th in 29 minutes and 33 seconds. In the ladies race the Lady Spartans were led in the finishing chute by Kylie Blann in 10th place with a time of 23 minutes and 27 seconds. She was followed in a race off between her teammates all the way to the finish line. It would be Brandi McQueen edging out her teammate by a second. McQueen would finish 29th in 27:04 with Samantha Bradley following with 27:05 in 3oth.
South Newton Rebels were once again led by Kyle Hall coming in 3rd overall against some very strong competition. He completed the course in 17 minutes and 45 seconds. The Rebels continued to come through the chute in the following manner: Chayse Stillabower 20th in 19:09, Blake Whaley 27th in 19:32, Garrett Sammons 39th in 20:30, Zeke Gonzalez 44th in 21:25, Peyton Gray 49th in 22:55 and Justin Woods in 51st with a time of 23:12. The Lady Rebels would continue t post strong times with Delaney Farmer coming in to the chute with at time of 23 minutes 47 second placing 12th and Aubree Florian placing 16th in 24:39.
The men’s Invite crowned Champions was the athletes from ICHS with a total of 30 points. Harrison 73, VCA 74, Frontier 107, NW-V 110, South Newton 130, Tri County 195 and North Newton 214. Bishop Noll and North Judson also ran but didn’t have enough to field a team. As for the women’s race Frontier claimed the team Championship title with 38 points, ICHS 44, North Judson 78, VCA 79 and Tri County with 116 points. North Newton, South Newton, North White and Bishop Noll didn’t field enough athletes to post a team score.
On Saturday October 3rd the road to post season began. It opened up for the 2020 Mid West Conference title race. A total of six schools would gather their cross country runners to make the bid for a championship title. In the women’s race however there were only two schools able to field teams but there was still a total of 23 athletes participating. Frontier would claim the Mid West title with 18 points followed by Tri County with 45 points.
The South Newton Lady Rebels would find Aubree Florian finishing 8th overall. Running with all heart as she focused on her single goal of crossing the line leaving all she had on the course in a time of 23 minutes and 37 seconds. Her teammates quickly followed suit with Delaney Farmer in 10th with a time of 23:53 and Trinity Cragun 22nd in 28:21. As for the Lady Spartans Senior Kylie Blann led her ladies to the finishing chute in 23 minutes 15 seconds earning her a 5th place overall. Brandi McQueen would come into the chute next in 16th place in 23:19 and Samantha Bradley would finish in 26:50 in 20 place overall.
On the flip side for the men it was a race many had been waiting to see. 2 athletes that had been chasing each other all season through Invites, dual or three way competition South Newtons Kyle Hall and North Whites Juan Mata Pecina. It would come down to a 20 second difference. The Mid West Conference title would go to Frontier with a total of 33 points, South Newton 64, North White 64, West Central 73, Tri County 122 and North Newton 154. There was a tie between South Newton and North White but it would be the 6th man that would break the tie.
South Newton Kyle Hall would run an exceptional race. In post season everybody digs deep and when that happens usually amazing things follow. It maybe less than a total of 20 seconds but to a cross country runner that’s a long amount of time. Halls leadership may have spurned on another teammate who unknown to Hall would tip the scales back in South Newtons favor. Hall would finish in 18 minutes and 5 seconds placing 2nd overall but leadership through example is one of his finer qualities. Coming into the chute next was Tristen Barricks 5th in 18:25, Blake Whaley 16th in 19:23, Chayse Stillabower 18th in 19:39, Garrett Sammons in 23rd in 19:56, Zeke Gonzalez 28th in 21:23 and Peyton Gray 32nd in 21:54. The sixth man on every team is probably the most important man. WHAT not your number one runner…NOPE! That six man is your tie breaker the one every coach wants to cross before another teams sixth man in the hopes to gain the better final placing. Well the Rebels ended up needing that very important man…Zeke Gonzalez came in ahead of North Whites sixth man almost a full 2 minutes. This allowed the Rebels to finish the Conference Championship in 2nd place overall!
North Newton were led to the finishing line by Ryan Williams. Williams placed 21st overall with a time of 19 minutes 45 seconds. Following his teammate to the finishing chute was Isaac Knight 22nd in 19:53, Raymond Tharp 34th in 23:01, Mason Wilson 38th in 25:23, Joshua Spoor 39th in 25:39, Nuno Jones 40th in 26:56 and Dakota Nippers 41st 28:57.
The IHSAA Cross Country Sectionals will be hosted by Rensselaer High School on Saturday October 3rd. Traveling to participate will be both North Newton and South Newton.