Covington, ranked #16 in 1A volleyball by MaxPreps, hosted South Newton on Tuesday and fell to the visiting Rebels in three tightly fought games.
The Trojans, as they have sometimes done this season, started the first game slowly and allowed the #2-ranked Rebels to take early leads of 8-3, 13-7 and 17-10 before getting back into the contest behind the serving of Alex Sutherlin.
The sophomore hitter took Covington from down seven to down three to force a South Newton timeout.
That break in the action helped the visitors regain the serve and they, too, ran off four straight points to cause Covington coach Jennifer Sutherlin to use her first timeout.
As had happened with the Rebel timeout, the one for the Trojans got them the serve back, but they could get no closer than four points and ended up on the short end of a 25-19 score.
Apparently realizing from their comeback that they could compete with the taller, more physical visitors, Covington took the lead in game two by winning the opening South Newton serve and, playing aggressively, going on to scores of 8-5, 13-7 (causing a Rebel timeout) and 15-8.
At that point in the game, South Newton had rotated to where their big hitters were on the front row and they ran off twelve points to only three for Covington to take a 20-18 lead.
The Trojans responded with a 5-1 run to go up 23-21 and force the Rebels into using their second and last timeout of the game.
The teams then traded points with Covington up 24-23 with the serve, but their lone service error of the night came next and the Rebels rallied for a 26-24 win in game two.
The third game of the night started off evenly enough, but eventually South Newton began to pull away, going up 13-9, 15-10 and 22-12 before the Trojans again fought back, trimming three points off the Rebel lead before finally falling 25-17.
It was a game that saw the Covington do well on defense, particularly libero Ashlyn Alexander who had a team-leading 14 digs while Peyton Brown had a dozen, except when the big three of South Newton were on the front row.
In those cases, the Trojan defense would keep them in a volley, but eventually one of the tall hitters would get an angle to pound the ball into the floor despite good movement by the hosts.
Coach Sutherlin said she was both pleased but disappointed in the play of her team, saying that they fought much harder on the evening than in losing in four games to Terre Haute North the night before, but also lamenting how many times this season that “we’ve had a lead at 22, 23 or 24 points and lost the game like tonight.”
In non-conference games, Sutherlin sometimes experiments, but said in this match she did nothing special, explaining, “We just came out and played our usual game as best we could.”
That game included some of what the team had been working on in practice, namely better hitting and first-hit kills.
“We don’t have the depth we had the last few years and we have some young players,” Sutherlin said, “but we are working on our skills and on playing smart. When we focus, we’re getting better.”