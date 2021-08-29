NEWTON COUNTY, INDIANA — In early spring Beaver Township partnered with the Morocco Summer League to make some improvements to the Sam Rice Ball Park, according to information provided.
With a grant from Newton County’s Economic Development Program, the township was able to upgrade the field lights, allowing for uninterrupted power while playing night games. The township contributed by upgrading the interior of the concession stand and bathrooms.
Coaches, parents and community members, through a joint effort, dug out the old brick dust in both fields and replaced it with limestone that was purchased by Beaver Township.
This fall broken fence will be replaced and the concession stand will be tuck pointed.