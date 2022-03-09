WINAMAC — Second-half surges carried Lewis Cass and Rensselaer Central into Saturday’s Winamac Class 2A Sectional championship game.
Lewis Cass (13-12) used a 7-0 run to open the third quarter to build on a 24-13 halftime lead in cruising to a 63-33 rout of North Newton in the first of two semifinals on Friday night.
Junior Haden McClain hit a 3-pointer to get the rally started then hit back-to-back 3s later in the quarter to give his team a 47-23 cushion heading into the final period.
The Spartans, who bow out at at 10-12, had turnovers on four straight possessions early in the third, allowing Cass to get transition baskets on the other end of the floor.
The Kings outscored North Newton, 23-10, in the third quarter and once held a 32-point lead.
Junior Tyson Good, a 6-foot-6 forward, had a game-high 18 points for the winners. Senior teammate Tristin Miller added 15 points with six rebounds and three steals and McClain had 14 points — including four 3-pointers — and five steals for Cass, which reaches a championship final for the second straight season.
The Kings lost to Rochester in last year’s title game at Delphi.
Junior Michael Levy led the Spartans with 13 points and six rebounds and sophomore Evan Gagnon had 10 points, five boards and four steals. North Newton finished with 28 turnovers, including nine in the opening quarter when they fell behind 14-0.
North Newton didn’t score its first field goal until the 56-second mark of the first period on a Levy turnaround half-hook. The Spartans trailed 14-5 after the first quarter.
The Spartans played most of the game without sophomore point guard Kadyn Rowland, who sprained his ankle just three minutes into the game.
RCHS, meanwhile, will be making its second finals appearance in three seasons after eliminating host Winamac by a 57-40 final.
The Bombers (12-12) used a 9-0 run at the start of the third period to seize control, storming to a 49-25 lead behind 13 third-quarter points from freshman guard Corbin Mathew.
Mathew, who was making his first appearance in nearly a month after injuring his elbow and wrist, came off the bench to score a team-high 18 points.
His four-point play midway through the third quarter pushed Rensselaer’s lead over 20 points and he would later add a three-point play after scrambling for a rebound and hitting an off-balance floater.
The 6-foot-1 guard had 13 points in the third quarter and senior Tate Drone knocked down a 3. Junior Note Marchand came off the bench to score a pair of baskets and junior Tristen Wuethrich hit a jumper.
The Bombers pushed the lead out to 25 points before coach Chad Pulver spread the floor with four guards to shave off the game’s final three minutes.
Drone would finish with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Marchand and Wuethrich had seven points each. Leading scorer Colby Chapman took just five shots and finished with four points.
Sophomore John Malchow led Winamac (9-14) with 14 points, including 12 in the second half. Senior teammate Russell Compton had 12 points, all coming in the first half. He had all nine of his team’s points in the first quarter when the Warriors trailed just 11-9.
RCHS managed to gain control by outscoring Winamac, 16-7, in the second quarter for a 27-16 lead at halftime.