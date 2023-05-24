Get out the ultralight tackle, small flies and crickets or bee moth, the bluegills are comin’. A couple of weeks ago, you could scarcely find the start of bluegill bed. Now, the tell-tell honey-combed shaped indentions near the bank reveal the presence of plenty of them scattered along the shorelines of farm ponds, lakes, and reservoirs alike.

Bluegills begin to move up to shallow water form their deep winter haunts when the water temperature approaches 60 degrees Fahrenheit. While the temperatures in area lakes and reservoirs may not be there yet, it won’t be long if this recent warming trend continues. In farm ponds and smaller lakes, it may be there now.

Tags