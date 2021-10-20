KENTLAND — South Newton football coach Brad Bevis has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week for Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Region 4 for week nine.
Earlier this season, the Rebels broke a 39-game losing streak and finished the regular season with a 5-4 record, defeating Frontier, 12-0, last week. This is the most wins for the Rebels since 2015.
Region IV includes 31 area schools Attica, Benton Central, Carroll (Flora), Lewis Cass, Caston, Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frankfort, Frontier, Harrison (WL), Knox, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lafayette Jefferson, Logansport, McCutcheon, North Judson, North Newton, North White, Pioneer, Rensselaer Central, Rochester, Seeger, South Newton, Tri-County, Twin Lakes, West Central, West Lafayette, and Winamac.
Kurt Tippmann of Fort Wayne Snider High School was named the state’s coach of the week after leading his team to a 27-15 win over Class 2A No. 1 ranked Bishop Luers last week. The Panthers prevented Luers from winning the Summit Athletic Conference title outright with the victory.