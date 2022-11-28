The North Newton Spartans boy's basketball team defeated the Winamac Warriors on Nov. 26 in Morocco. The final score was 47-41.
The game began with Winamac's Jayse Bentle putting up a successful two point shot. Another basket from Winamac's Brendan Hines extended their lead, making the score 4-0 against the Spartans. Evan Gagnon managed to draw a foul while scoring a layup and was sent to the line to make his extra point attempt, putting the score at 4-3. A layup from the Spartan's Patrick Barry gave them the lead 5-4, however, a successful three-pointer from Winamac's Hines once again put the Warriors ahead with a score of 7-5. Gagnon managed to tie the game up at 7 points a piece with a layup, followed by a layup from Winamac's Bentle. Baskets from North Newton's Barry and Michael Levy gave North Newton the lead moving into the second quarter of play with a score of 11-9.