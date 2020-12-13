MOROCCO — With five senior starters, North Newton head boy's basketball coach Sam Zachery knows his team has a chance to vastly improve on the 4-18 record from a year ago. The Spartans got off to a quick start to the season and rolled to an impressive 65-44 win over Covenant Christian on Dec. 10.
The scoring totals showcased the balanced attack by the North Newton seniors with Austin Goddard leading the way with 17 points, 15 of those coming in the first quarter, Cade Ehlinger with 14, Dylan Taylor with 10, and Robbie Domonkos and Griffin Swank each tossing in seven points.
"I didn't really know what to expect in the first game with us not having a scrimmage and not being able to practice for two and a half weeks," said Zachery. "We just found out we were having this game at 12:30 p.m. yesterday. We were able to gather some film and come up with a good game plan offensively and put in some full-court defensive pressure that we hadn't even worked on yet."
That defensive pressure was the difference in the game as the Spartans came away with 14 steals and forced 22 turnovers in the season-opening win.
Six of those turnovers by Covenant Christian came early in the first quarter. North Newton took advantage of those miscues to run out to an 18-5 lead. The Spartans connected on three 3-pointers during that run as they made 9 of 13 shots. Covenant Christian battled back late in the quarter going on a 10-4 run to trail just 22-15 at the end of the period.
For the Spartans, Goddard made two 3-pointers and scored 15 points to pace the offensive attack.
Isaac Alblas paced the Knights with eight points in the first quarter, while sophomore Jacob Miller had five.
North Newton cooled off a little in the second quarter but still made 9 of 16 shots, including 3-pointers from Taylor and junior Cole Petri. Domonkos led the North Newton attack in the second quarter scoring seven points, while Ehlinger added six.
The Spartans outscored Covenant Christian 21-10 in the period for a 43-25 halftime lead.
Nick Birkett and Miller each had a pair of baskets in that second quarter to pace the Knights.
The North Newton offense couldn't sustain its explosiveness in the third quarter, making just 4 of 16 shots but its defense, which caused eight turnovers, still controlled the game.
A 3-pointer by Swank and four points from Ehlinger highlighted the Spartans' attack in the third quarter, which outscored Covenant Christian 11-7.
Alblas led the Knights with four points in the third as his team trailed 54-32 heading into the final period.
Alblas then went off for 10 points in the fourth quarter and helped his team outscore the Spartans 12-11, but it was not enough in the 21-point loss.
"I thought we looked really well for it being the first game," Zachery added. "We are picking up some stuff we did last yea,r and we are kind of starting off where we finished last season with some momentum. We did a good job of moving the ball around finding the open guy and getting the open shot. We've got five seniors that are used to playing with each other and you can tell they're used to playing with each other, and they really battled well. We got a little sloppy in the second half, and we need to learn to play 32 solid minutes. I've told the kids we're going to have good nights and bad nights on offense, but our defense is always got to be there, it's got to be consistent. We can't get into games where teams are scoring 80 points on us, we're going to struggle with that."
Alblas finished with a game-high 21 points for the Knights, while Miller had nine.
With the loss, Covenant Christian fell to 0-4 on the season.
The Spartans improved to 1-0 as they totally controlled the boards, outrebounding the Knights 33 to 18. Goddard brought down eight rebounds, while Taylor and Ehlinger each had seven boards. Ehlinger and Goddard also each led the team in assists with four apiece.
North Newton suffered its first loss of the season on Dec. 12 falling to Lake Station (4-1) 65-53.
The Spartans ran out to a 17-11 lead in the first quarter but were outscored in each quarter the rest of the way, 25-13, 15-12, and 14-11.
Ehlinger had 13 points and six rebounds to lead the Spartans, while Goddard had 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Freshman Evan Gagnon drained three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Taylor had eight points and seven rebounds in the victory.
Free throw shooting and turnovers cost the Spartans against Lake Station as they made just 5 of 14 (36 percent) from the charity stripe and coughed up the ball 27 times.
North Newton drops to 1-1 on the season and has a home game scheduled against Kankakee Valley on Dec. 19.