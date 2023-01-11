The South Newton Rebels boy’s basketball team faced off with the Rensselaer Central Bombers at home on January 10. The Rebels fell to the Bombers 57-16.

The Bombers managed to score first when Corbin Mathew put the ball up for two points at about the 6:33 mark in the first quarter. The Bombers managed to put up another seven points with five coming from senior Colby Chapman and two from Nole Marchand. With 2:45 left in the first quarter of play, South Newton’s Evyn Krug managed to score to put the score at 9-2. Another seven points from the Bombers gave them a 16-2 lead before South Newton’s Drake Carlson was fouled while scoring under the hoop and sent to the free-throw line to make his extra point attempt, making the score 16-5. But, a successful shot from Rensselaer’s Tristen Wuethrich extended the Bomber’s lead to 18-5 moving into the second quarter of play.

