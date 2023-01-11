The South Newton Rebels boy’s basketball team faced off with the Rensselaer Central Bombers at home on January 10. The Rebels fell to the Bombers 57-16.
The Bombers managed to score first when Corbin Mathew put the ball up for two points at about the 6:33 mark in the first quarter. The Bombers managed to put up another seven points with five coming from senior Colby Chapman and two from Nole Marchand. With 2:45 left in the first quarter of play, South Newton’s Evyn Krug managed to score to put the score at 9-2. Another seven points from the Bombers gave them a 16-2 lead before South Newton’s Drake Carlson was fouled while scoring under the hoop and sent to the free-throw line to make his extra point attempt, making the score 16-5. But, a successful shot from Rensselaer’s Tristen Wuethrich extended the Bomber’s lead to 18-5 moving into the second quarter of play.
Rensselaer was able to put up another 18 points in the second quarter while holding South Newton to just seven before moving into halftime with a score of 36-12.
Things didn’t go much better for South Newton in the second half of the game. The team only managed four points in two quarters of play, as the Bombers extended their lead to take home the victory with a score of 57-16.
Leading the Bombers at the rim was Colby Chapman. Chapman finished his night off with a total of 17 points, while Tristen Wuethrich ended his night with 10 of his own. Also contributing was Graham Drone and Bryan Camarena, each with six. Corbin Mathew managed to grab four points, while Tommy Boyles put up two accompanied by six rebounds.
For South Newton, Evyn Krug led the charge with four points total. Drake Carlson and Conner Latta each contributed three points apiece, while Seth Durlacher, Lucas Bogucki, and Matthew Armstrong each finished their night off with two points. Senior Korbin Cruz led the Rebels in rebounds, grabbing six while Armstrong followed with four.
Statistically, turnovers seemed to be the main factor for the Rebels in the loss against Rensselaer. The team finished with a total of 24 compared to the Bombers’ six.
The loss puts South Newton at a season record of 0-10. They will next look to take on Milford on the road at 7 p.m. on January 13.
Rensselaer Central now sits at a 7-4 record on the season. They will face off with West Lafayette at home at 8 p.m. on January 13.