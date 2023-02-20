The South Newton Rebels boy’s basketball team took on the North Miami Warriors at home on Saturday, February 18. South Newton defeated North Miami in double overtime with a score of 47-46.
It was South Newton’s ball to start the game after the tip-off. Evyn Krug got the Rebels on the board with 6:23 on the clock, giving the Rebels a 2-0 lead over the Warriors. South Newton scored again at the 5:32 mark with a basket from Matthew Armstrong to put the Rebels up 4-0 before North Miami’s Ray Pickett answered with a basket of his own with 5:06 on the clock. The Warriors’ Jacob Riley then picked up another basket for North Miami to tie the game up 4-4. Successful shots from South Newton’s Hayden Bacewic and North Miami’s Pickett tied the game at 6 with four minutes left in the first quarter of play. The team continued to battle neck and neck for the remainder of the quarter, with the Warriors managing a last-second successful shot to lead South Newton 11-10 moving into quarter two.
The Rebels’ Bacewic was fouled to start the second quarter and was sent to the line where he made both of his free throw attempts, giving South Newton a 12-11 lead. However, a basket from North Miami’s Pickett once again saw the Warriors up by one 13-12. A successful three-pointer from North Miami’s Riley extended the Warriors lead 16-12 with 5:12 left in the first half. With 2:53 on the clock, South Newton’s Conner Latta scored to put the score at 16-14. That basket was answered with a layup from North Miami’s Riley, making the score 18-14. North Miami managed another four points before the quarter’s end, while South Newton put up five moving into the second half of the game with South Newton down by three points, 22-19.
The Rebels outscored North Miami in quarter three, picking up a total of 13 points to the Warriors’ nine, giving the Rebels a one-point lead 32-31 moving into the fourth quarter. Another nine points from South Newton and ten from North Miami saw the score tied at 41 to end the fourth quarter, sending the two teams into overtime. Both teams put up two points apiece, moving them into double overtime where North Miami managed three points and South Newton put up four, giving them the 47-46 victory over the Warriors.
Leading South Newton at the rim was Matthew Armstrong. Armstrong put up 11 points while managing six rebounds. Luke Hoskins followed with 10 points, five rebounds, and one block. Evyn Krug also finished with 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Hayden Bacewic contributed nine points, five rebounds, and one block, while Conner Latta finished with five points, three rebounds, three assists, and five steals.
The victory was South Newton’s first win of the season. They are now at a record of 1-19 on the season and will look to take on Faith Christian at 7 p.m. on February 20 at home.