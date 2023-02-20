The South Newton Rebels boy’s basketball team took on the North Miami Warriors at home on Saturday, February 18. South Newton defeated North Miami in double overtime with a score of 47-46.

It was South Newton’s ball to start the game after the tip-off. Evyn Krug got the Rebels on the board with 6:23 on the clock, giving the Rebels a 2-0 lead over the Warriors. South Newton scored again at the 5:32 mark with a basket from Matthew Armstrong to put the Rebels up 4-0 before North Miami’s Ray Pickett answered with a basket of his own with 5:06 on the clock. The Warriors’ Jacob Riley then picked up another basket for North Miami to tie the game up 4-4. Successful shots from South Newton’s Hayden Bacewic and North Miami’s Pickett tied the game at 6 with four minutes left in the first quarter of play. The team continued to battle neck and neck for the remainder of the quarter, with the Warriors managing a last-second successful shot to lead South Newton 11-10 moving into quarter two.

Trending Food Videos