The South Newton Rebels fell to the Milford Lady Cats on Nov. 28 on the road. The final score was 46-37.
The Rebels saw Milford leading to start the game, falling behind 12-8 at the end of the first quarter of play. Each team then put up another ten points apiece in quarter two, moving into half-time 22-18. The third quarter of play had Milford picking up another 15 points to South Newton's 4. Although the Rebels were able to outscore the Lady Cats 15-9 in the final quarter of the game, they were unable to grab the win falling to Milford 46-37.