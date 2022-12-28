The South Newton Rebels boy’s basketball team took on the Frontier Falcons at home on Dec. 27. South Newton lost with a score of 59-41.
It was South Newton’s ball to start, with Luke Hoskins scoring the first two points of the game with a layup. Frontier’s Dayton Hoover then score to tie up the game at 2 at the 5:40 mark. Hoskins managed to score again for the Rebels with 4:07 on the clock, but a basket from the Falcon’s Drew Turner tied the game up at 4 points each about a minute later. A long pass down the court after a rebound to South Newton Junior Evyn Krug allowed for the Rebels to score once again, however, that was answered with a layup from Frontier’s Jason Newton to tie the game 6-6. A successful shout from the Falcon’s Turner just before the buzzer saw Frontier leading the Rebels 8-6.
The Falcons increased their lead to 10-6 at the start of the second quarter. They scored again after Justin Schroeder was fouled and sent to the line after putting the ball up for two points. His free throw was successful, making the score 13-6 Frontier. Frontier’s Hoover scored with 5:15 left in the half but was answered with a layup from South Newton’s Hoskins to put the score at 15-8. Frontier managed another six points to South Newton’s two, moving into the second half of the game with a score of 21-10.
Frontier extended their lead to 20 points in quarter 3, moving into the final quarter of play 43-23. They held on to that lead for the remainder of the game, defeating South Newton with a score of 59-41.
Luke Hoskins led the Rebels at the rim with a total of 14 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Evyn Krug finished with six points, six assists, and two rebounds while Chayse Stillabower finished his night with four points, six assists and three steals. Also contributing points on the night were Lucas Bogucki and Conner Latta. Bogucki finished with seven, while Latta ended with five.
The Rebels are currently sitting on a season record of 0-6. Their next game will be on the road against Beecher at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3.