The South Newton Rebels boy’s basketball team took on the Frontier Falcons at home on Dec. 27. South Newton lost with a score of 59-41.

It was South Newton’s ball to start, with Luke Hoskins scoring the first two points of the game with a layup. Frontier’s Dayton Hoover then score to tie up the game at 2 at the 5:40 mark. Hoskins managed to score again for the Rebels with 4:07 on the clock, but a basket from the Falcon’s Drew Turner tied the game up at 4 points each about a minute later. A long pass down the court after a rebound to South Newton Junior Evyn Krug allowed for the Rebels to score once again, however, that was answered with a layup from Frontier’s Jason Newton to tie the game 6-6. A successful shout from the Falcon’s Turner just before the buzzer saw Frontier leading the Rebels 8-6.

