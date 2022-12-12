The South Newton Rebels boy's basketball team took on the Watseka Warriors in Watseka on Dec. 10. The Rebels fell to the Warriors with a score of 42-29.
Quarter one saw South Newton up by six at the end of the first quarter, leading the Warriors 16-10. However, Watseka was able to grab another 10 points to the Rebels' three, moving into the half 20-19. Watseka would head out in quarter three to grab 12 points while holding South Newton to just four in the third quarter of play. Another ten points in the final quarter of the game locked in the Warriors' win as the Rebels were only able to put six points on the board, finishing the game with a score of 42-29.
Leading the charge at the rim for South Newton was senior Conner Latta. Latta put up nine points total on the night and grabbed four rebounds, while Evyn Krug picked up eight points of his own, with two steals. Chayse Stillabower finished his night off with four points.
For Watseka, Dane Martin led the team in both total points and rebounds, grabbing 14 points at the rim and 15 rebounds. Evan Labelle finished his night off with 11 points, while Quinn Starkey picked up six.
South Newton will look to host Rensselaer Central at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16. The team is now 0-5 on the season. The Watseka Warriors now sit at a 4-4 record on the season. They will take on Iroquois West at 7:30 p.m. at home on Dec. 13, before moving on to face Horizon Science Academy-Southwest in tournament play on Dec. 15.