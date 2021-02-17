KENTLAND — South Newton jumped out to a quick start and had some crowd-pleasing highlights during its Senior Night on Feb. 9, but ultimately it was South Central’s size in the paint and suffocating defense that proved to be the difference for a 44-26 Rebels’ loss.
South Newton scored the game’s first six points, a pair of baskets by Cy Sammons, and a mid-range jump shot from reserve senior Tyler Hawley. The lead would be short-lived as South Central finished off the first quarter with a 9-0 run in a defensive battle between both squads early.
South Newton made 3 of 5 shots in the quarter but had six turnovers, while South Central made just 3 of 14 opening quarter shots, but came down with five offensive rebounds.
South Central took control in the second quarter, making 5 of 12 shots including a pair of 3-pointers from freshman Bradley Ferrell.
Kayden Cruz nailed a trifecta to highlight South Newton’s offense in the second quarter that was held to just five points. At the end of the first half, South Central led 21-11 as the Rebels had just as many turnovers as they did points.
South Newton matched South Central point-for-point in the third quarter until a late 6-0 run by the Satellites pushed their lead to 15, 33-18 heading into the fourth quarter.
South Central sealed the win by scoring the first seven points of the final quarter to pull away for the 18-point win.
South Central’s 6’8 senior Brendan Carr scored 13 points to lead the way and made it difficult for South Newton to score consistently in the paint, while Ferrell and Trent Hudspeth each had nine.
Cy Sammons finished with 12 points to pace the Rebels, while Cruz and Hawley each had five.
In other action, South Newton fell at Clinton Prairie 42-15 and at home against Riverton Parke 62-50.
With the losses, South Newton dropped to 4-11 on the season.