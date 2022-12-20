The North Newton Spartans boy’s basketball team won their standoff with the Tri-County Cavaliers on Dec. 19 with a score of 47-44.
The Spartans led Tri-County 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and maintained that lead moving into the second half of the game with a one-point lead 23-22. Tri-County did manage to get the upper hand in quarter three, leading the Spartans 31-30. However, an additional 17 points from North Newton to Tri-County’s 14 was enough to get them the win, 47-44.
Leading North Newton at the rim was Michael Levy. Levy put up 16 points on the night, while Evan Gagnon ended his night off with 14. Patrick Barry finished with nine.
The North Newton win comes on the heels of their Dec. 17 blowout victory over the Attica Red Ramblers. There, the Spartans picked up a 45-point win, defeating the Red Ramblers 65-20.
The game against Attica saw Gagnon leading at the rim with a total of 20 points. Levy followed, picking up 16 points while Barry once again finished with nine.
The North Newton Spartans are now 5-3 on the season and will next look to face off with North Montegomery in tournament play at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.