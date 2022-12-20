The North Newton Spartans boy’s basketball team won their standoff with the Tri-County Cavaliers on Dec. 19 with a score of 47-44.

The Spartans led Tri-County 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and maintained that lead moving into the second half of the game with a one-point lead 23-22. Tri-County did manage to get the upper hand in quarter three, leading the Spartans 31-30. However, an additional 17 points from North Newton to Tri-County’s 14 was enough to get them the win, 47-44.

Trending Food Videos