The Newton County Spartans girl’s basketball team suffered a loss to Kouts on Nov. 15. The final score was 52-16.

The Spartans looked strong in the first quarter of the game, managing five points to Kouts’ 9. However, the Spartans only managed another four points in quarter two as Kouts put up another 21 points to extend their lead. North Newton was adversely unable to gain any ground against Kouts in the second half of the game, ultimately giving them the 52-16 loss.

