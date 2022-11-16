The Newton County Spartans girl’s basketball team suffered a loss to Kouts on Nov. 15. The final score was 52-16.
The Spartans looked strong in the first quarter of the game, managing five points to Kouts’ 9. However, the Spartans only managed another four points in quarter two as Kouts put up another 21 points to extend their lead. North Newton was adversely unable to gain any ground against Kouts in the second half of the game, ultimately giving them the 52-16 loss.
Leading North Newton in total points was Kenna Schleman with 13 on the night. While Lexi Cunningham managed to put up three of her own.
The loss puts North Newton at a record of 0-4 on the season. The Spartans recently took on River Forest on the road on Nov. 12, this time falling just four points shy of the win with a final score of 42-38.
Schleman was able to put up a whopping 31 points in the game against River Forest as Madelyn Arrenholz, Taylor Mattull and Juliana Galvan followed behind with two points a piece. Cahill also managed a successful free throw attempt.
North Newton will next look to take on Hanover Central on the road on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.