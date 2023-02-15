The North Newton Spartans took on Frontier at home on February 10 and managed to pull off a 42-39 victory over the Falcons.
Evan Gagnon led the charge at the rim for North Newton putting up a total of 28 points. Michael Levy followed with eight points, while Levi Church picked up three.
The win guaranteed North Newton a share of the Midwest Conference Championship title, which has not been won by the team since 1979. But, to win the title outright, North Newton would need to beat the South Newton Rebels.
North Newton's head coach, Samuel Zachery said he was proud of the team's effort to pick up the win.
"Our kids played extremely hard," said Zachery. "To be down 10 towards the end of the third quarter, we knew we were going to have to dig deep to be able to win. The kids defended hard and were able to convert good looks at the rim. I'm proud of their effort and that they are able to keep their goals within reach."
He went on to say that focus was the key when it comes to defeating South Newton.
"We need to stay focused and do what we do on both ends of the floor," he said. "We must defend hard, take care of the ball and convert open looks when we have the opportunity."
That mindset paid off, as the North Newton Spartans defeated the Rebels with a 50-16 victory, making the North Newton Spartans Midwest Conference Champions for the first time in 44 years.
Gagnon once again led at the rim for North Newton with a total of 23 points and seven rebounds. Levy contributed 11 points of his own, while Connor Scotella picked up six points.
North Newton's record is now 11-9 on the season. Their next game will take place at 7 p.m. on the road against the Griffith Panthers.