The North Newton Spartans picked up a 43-36 victory over Faith Christian on January 13.
Leading the Spartans at the rim was Evan Gagnon. Gagnon put up a total of 27 points during the game. Michael Levy contributed seven points of his own, while Levi Church ended his night off with five.
The team moved on to take on Delphi Community on the road where they suffered a 34-31 loss. Gagnon, Levy and Church each contributed a total of seven points apiece in the affair, while Connor Scotella finished with six.
The North Newton Spartans are sitting on a 7-7 record on the season. They will take on the 3-8 North White on the road on January 20.